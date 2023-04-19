UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Christian Sports Club Easter Cup Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

All Pakistan Christian Sports Club Easter Cup concludes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The All Pakistan Christian sports Club Easter Cup tournament concluded at Boharanwali ground, here on Wednesday.

Love Pakistan cricket Club defeated Pakistan Christian Sports Club by 114 runs in the final match.

Pakistan's Christian Sports Club team scored 109 runs while chasing the target of 223 runs in a 20-over match.

The winning team was given Rs 50,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up team Rs 20,000 and a trophy.

Chairman Pakistan Christian Sports Club Babar Manzoor Sahotra, Pastor Shamoon Saad, Bishop Farooq Saad congratulated the love Pakistan Christian Sports Club for winning the title.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports Bishop Christian All Love

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

11 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

12 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.