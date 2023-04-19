All Pakistan Christian Sports Club Easter Cup concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The All Pakistan Christian sports Club Easter Cup tournament concluded at Boharanwali ground, here on Wednesday.

Love Pakistan cricket Club defeated Pakistan Christian Sports Club by 114 runs in the final match.

Pakistan's Christian Sports Club team scored 109 runs while chasing the target of 223 runs in a 20-over match.

The winning team was given Rs 50,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up team Rs 20,000 and a trophy.

Chairman Pakistan Christian Sports Club Babar Manzoor Sahotra, Pastor Shamoon Saad, Bishop Farooq Saad congratulated the love Pakistan Christian Sports Club for winning the title.