All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Rally Condemns Indian Brutality On Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:26 PM

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) rally condemns Indian brutality on Kashmiri people

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) staged rally in protest against Indian forces' brutality on people of Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) staged rally in protest against Indian forces' brutality on people of Kashmir.

The rally was taken out from Agriculture Engineering Department that marched on city roads. The participants of the rally carrying banners inscribed with slogans against Indian government and forces.

Addressing the rally, APCA Punjab secretary general, Mian Fakhr-ur-Rehman said that India had been victimizing innocent people of Indian held Kashmir. "A number of innocent youth have embrace martyrdom as Indian forces shot them killed or threw bombs on them," he said.

He said that Pakistan is an atomic power who had capability and power to defeat its enemy. "Pakistan had power to foil nefarious designs of the enemies," he said. He urged the government to raise the Kashmir issue at international level.

