UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest To Be Held At Cadet College Larkana On Nov 11-12

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 12:10 AM

All Pakistan elite institutions talent contest to be held at Cadet College Larkana on Nov 11-12

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The 24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2022 will be organized by the Cadet College Larkana on 11-12 November.

This was disclosed by the Principal and Project Director, Cadet College Larkana Brig. (Retd.

) Ghulam Raza here on Wednesday.

He said the events include; declamation contest, Hifz-e-Iqbal competition, Pakistan quiz, essay writing competition, badminton tournament and squash tournament.

The principal said more than 25 prestigious institutions from the four provinces and Azad Kashmir will participate in the contest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Badminton Larkana Azad Jammu And Kashmir November All From

Recent Stories

Georgia Secretary of State Official Says Senate Ra ..

Georgia Secretary of State Official Says Senate Race Set to Become December Runo ..

15 minutes ago
 Iranian Security Forces Made 250 Arrests During Pr ..

Iranian Security Forces Made 250 Arrests During Protests - Intelligence Chief

15 minutes ago
 Macron Says France to Remain 'Exemplary' NATO Ally

Macron Says France to Remain 'Exemplary' NATO Ally

15 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: from invasion to Russian retreat f ..

War in Ukraine: from invasion to Russian retreat from Kherson

15 minutes ago
 France-UK to hold defence summit in early 2023: Ma ..

France-UK to hold defence summit in early 2023: Macron

18 minutes ago
 MoS meets US Director Office of Foreign Assistance ..

MoS meets US Director Office of Foreign Assistance

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.