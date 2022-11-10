All Pakistan elite institutions talent contest to be held at Cadet College Larkana on Nov 11-12

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The 24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2022 will be organized by the Cadet College Larkana on 11-12 November.

This was disclosed by the Principal and Project Director, Cadet College Larkana Brig. (Retd.

) Ghulam Raza here on Wednesday.

He said the events include; declamation contest, Hifz-e-Iqbal competition, Pakistan quiz, essay writing competition, badminton tournament and squash tournament.

The principal said more than 25 prestigious institutions from the four provinces and Azad Kashmir will participate in the contest.