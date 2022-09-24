UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Insaf Flood Light Football Tournament Concluded

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

All Pakistan Insaf Flood Light Football tournament concluded

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chashma Green Miranshah team has won 'All Pakistan Insaf Flood light Football Tournament' organized by Regional Sports Office here at Bisaki Ground by defeating Young Heroes Bhakkar.

Former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur were the special guests at the concluding ceremony of the tournament in which 30 football teams participated from across the country.

Thousands of the spectators witnessed the final match of the Annual All Pakistan Insaf Flood light Football Tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, the former federal minister said the provincial government was taking special measures for the promotion of sports.

He also appreciated the efforts of Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Anwar Kamal Barki for providing entertainment to the people of Dera Ismail Khan by successfully organizing such a mega sports event in the city.

RSO Anwar Kamal Barki, on the occasion, said the sports department would not leave any stone unturned for promotion of sports in the region.

He said all possible support would be extended to local players to make their name at national and international levels.

At the end of the tournament, the players who performed well in the tournament were awarded with trophies and cash prizes. Besides, the transportation expenses were also given to the team who came from other cities to participate in the tournament.

