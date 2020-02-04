All Pakistan Inter-Madaris speech competition held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Inter-Madaris Speech Competition titled "Kashmir ki Jalti Wadi Me Behtey Lahu ka Shor Suno" was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with Islamic Students Federation here on Tuesday.

The competition was arranged in five languages including Arabic, urdu, English, Persian and Chinese which was presided over by Pir Syed Naveed ul Hassan Mashahdi.

The 15 students of Arabic, 39 students of Urdu, 11 students of Persian, 18 students of English and 7 students of Chinese language participated in the competition from across the country.

Addressing on the occasion, Pir Syed Naveed ul Hassan Mashahdi said that India was committing terrorism in the Occupied valley but international organisations were keeping silence over the issue which was lamenting.

PUCAR Director Waqar Ahmed said that Pakistan always raised voice against Indian aggression on every forum.

At the end, Dr Zafa Iqbal Jalali and PUCAR Director Waqar Ahmed distributed the shields among winners.