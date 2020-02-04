UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan Inter-Madaris Speech Competition Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:50 PM

All Pakistan Inter-Madaris speech competition held

All Pakistan Inter-Madaris Speech Competition titled "Kashmir ki Jalti Wadi Me Behtey Lahu ka Shor Suno" was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with Islamic Students Federation here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Inter-Madaris Speech Competition titled "Kashmir ki Jalti Wadi Me Behtey Lahu ka Shor Suno" was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with Islamic Students Federation here on Tuesday.

The competition was arranged in five languages including Arabic, urdu, English, Persian and Chinese which was presided over by Pir Syed Naveed ul Hassan Mashahdi.

The 15 students of Arabic, 39 students of Urdu, 11 students of Persian, 18 students of English and 7 students of Chinese language participated in the competition from across the country.

Addressing on the occasion, Pir Syed Naveed ul Hassan Mashahdi said that India was committing terrorism in the Occupied valley but international organisations were keeping silence over the issue which was lamenting.

PUCAR Director Waqar Ahmed said that Pakistan always raised voice against Indian aggression on every forum.

At the end, Dr Zafa Iqbal Jalali and PUCAR Director Waqar Ahmed distributed the shields among winners.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Punjab China All From Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

7 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

22 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

22 minutes ago

Speech contest held in connection with Kashmir Sol ..

1 minute ago

Senate body discusses public petition pertaining t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.