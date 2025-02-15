(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad here on Saturday hosted All Pakistan Inter-University Women's Judo Championship commenced.

The Championship was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, who formally opened the event by cutting the ribbon.

On the first day of the Championship, athletes from various universities secured medals across four weight categories. In the 40kg weight category, Javeria from Punjab University Lahore clinched the gold medal, Asifa from the University of Lahore won silver, while Rabia from Lahore College for Women University and Alisha from Hazara University Mansehra secured bronze medals.

In the 44kg weight category, Nayab from Lahore College for Women University won the gold medal, Tanzila from Hazara University Mansehra bagged silver, while Raqeeqa from Fatima Jinnah University Islamabad and Aqsa from Punjab University earned bronze medals.

In the 70kg weight category, Muheela from Lahore Garrison University won the gold medal, Zil-e-Noor from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore claimed silver, while Bakhtawar from Fatima Jinnah University Islamabad and Maimoona from the University of Lahore secured bronze medals.

In the Open Weight category, Saher from Punjab University won gold, Mehwish from the University of Management and Technology Lahore secured silver, while Manisha from Lahore Garrison University and Madiha from Superior University Lahore claimed bronze medals.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized the role of universities in producing trained and competent human resources across all fields, including sports. He highlighted the significance of sports in fostering diplomatic, cultural, and friendly relations among nations, as well as their importance in promoting healthy activities in universities.

Dr. Siyal further stated that providing sporting opportunities for female students, alongside their male counterparts, is the university’s responsibility. He lauded HEC Islamabad’s efforts in creating such opportunities. Additionally, the Vice Chancellor praised the efforts of the university’s Directorate of Sports in promoting athletic activities.

Director of Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada briefed the attendees about the championship. The event was attended by various university sports officials, including Col. Ghulam Murtaza, Col. Ghulam Mustafa, Imran Khanzada, Shaukat Hussain Sangi, Dr. Sohail Ahmed Otho, Ghulam Umar Dasti, and other distinguished guests.

