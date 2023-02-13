UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship Begins At EUM

Published February 13, 2023

All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship begins at EUM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A five day All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship opened at Emerson University Multan (EUM) here on Monday.

Being played among eight varsities, the Championship was inaugurated by EUM VC, Dr Muhammad Ramzan at the Varsity's ground.

Teams of Bahauddin Zakariya University, Islamia University, University of Central Punjab, Lahore University, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Emerson University and two other varsities are competing in the Championship.

Addressing the opening ceremony, EUM VC, Dr Muhammad Ramzan said that the country should progress at academic and sports levels nationally and internationally.

He announced to give fee waiver to sportsman who would play at national or international levels from EUM.

He informed that it was high time to engage youth in positive activities like sports which inculcate sportsman spirit, tolerance and sense of completion in them.

The VC stated that he would extend resources and all out support for the promotion of sports in the Varsity.

HEC Assistant Director Sports, Muhammad Asif, President Baseball Association, Fakhar Shah and others also spoke on the occasion.

