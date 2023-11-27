Open Menu

All Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Delegation Meets S.M Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 09:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A delegation of All Pakistan Kisan Ittehad here on Monday met Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agriculture S.M Tanveer and apprised him about the problems of farmers.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said, "Agriculture sector has a key position in the national economy and its development can help in overcoming the country's economic crisis."

New investment of billions of Dollars was underway in the agricultural sector and in order to address black marketing of fertilizers the crackdown in this regard had been intensified, he added.

He further said that canal water theft was also being addressed with the support of irrigation and other allied departments.

The government of Punjab had raised its voice before the Federal government regarding the purchase of cotton at a fixed price, he added.

SM Tanveer said that effective measures were being taken to increase per acre production of wheat.

He said the caretaker government of Punjab would protect the interests of farmers at all costs.

Secretary Agriculture Nadir Chattha said that a strict crackdown had been carried out to prevent black marketing of fertilizers. The Punjab Agriculture department had been given representation in a forum related to approval of housing societies, he said and added that discussion would be held on electricity rates of tube wells and other issues with the federal government.

Nadir Chattha said steps were being taken to make the seed institutions independent.

The delegation included Rana M. Zafar, Zafar Iqbal Lak, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Azhar and others. DG Extension, DMD Punjab Seed Corporation and relevant officers of Agriculture department were also present.

