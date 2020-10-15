'All Pakistan Mega Family Festival' to be held on Oct 16

'All Pakistan Mega Family Festival and Pet Show' will be held from October 16 to 25 to provide entertainment to the residents of twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :'All Pakistan Mega Family Festival and Pet Show' will be held from October 16 to 25 to provide entertainment to the residents of twin cities.

Arranged by Qadir Agri Farm and Resort, the 10-day long event will include sales and purchase of all kind of pets, birds, fancy hen, rabbits, ducks, peacock, puppies, and cats.

According to an official, the event will feature magic show, puppet show and fire show.

He said that there will be also horse and camel riding, flower show shopping festival, archery kids activities zone.Different resturants will also present chinese, continental and desi foods. Free training classes and guidelines on kitchen gardening will also be given and method of how to start business/earn money from love birds, fancy hen, ducks, rabbits farming will also be briefed.