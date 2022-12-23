UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest To Hold Jan. 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo contest to hold Jan. 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Hindu Council, in order to identify non-Muslim holy places of worship across the country, has announced the All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo contest under the theme "Non-Muslim Religious Heritage sites".

The last date for participation in the photo competition being held with technical support by the Press Network of Pakistan is January 31, 2023.

The contestants submitting outstanding photos will be awarded winning prizes worth Rs 50.000, 30.000 and 20.000 respectively in addition to special prizes and certificates of appreciation.

Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of Parliament Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, in a statement, said that there are countless unknown historical holy places in the land of Pakistan that are in dire need of our attention. "The land of present-day Pakistan, having thousands of years of ancient history, is full of hidden architectural wonders and unique sites that make up part of our rich heritage.

Undoubtedly, these sites are silent witnesses of our glorious past," he stated.

Dr. Vankwani further said that God Almighty has blessed Pakistan with such a priceless treasure in the form of historical sites, which by paving the way for religious tourism, can not only rid us of foreign debt, but also strengthen our national economy, said in a press release issued here on Friday.

According to him, an effort is being made under the All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest to highlight and showcase the historical sacred buildings of non-Muslim minority religions including Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, which have a glorious past despite the passing of hundreds of years.

Pakistan Hindu Council has asked every citizen of Pakistan, especially journalists and students studying in educational institutions to actively participate in this photo competition by visiting https://t.ly/TUV6.

Related Topics

Pakistan Minority Parliament Ramesh Kumar Vankwani January God Christian All

Recent Stories

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

16 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

27 minutes ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

2 hours ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

2 hours ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.