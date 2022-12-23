All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo contest to hold Jan. 31

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Hindu Council, in order to identify non-Muslim holy places of worship across the country, has announced the All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo contest under the theme "Non-Muslim Religious Heritage sites".

The last date for participation in the photo competition being held with technical support by the Press Network of Pakistan is January 31, 2023.

The contestants submitting outstanding photos will be awarded winning prizes worth Rs 50.000, 30.000 and 20.000 respectively in addition to special prizes and certificates of appreciation.

Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of Parliament Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, in a statement, said that there are countless unknown historical holy places in the land of Pakistan that are in dire need of our attention. "The land of present-day Pakistan, having thousands of years of ancient history, is full of hidden architectural wonders and unique sites that make up part of our rich heritage.

Undoubtedly, these sites are silent witnesses of our glorious past," he stated.

Dr. Vankwani further said that God Almighty has blessed Pakistan with such a priceless treasure in the form of historical sites, which by paving the way for religious tourism, can not only rid us of foreign debt, but also strengthen our national economy, said in a press release issued here on Friday.

According to him, an effort is being made under the All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest to highlight and showcase the historical sacred buildings of non-Muslim minority religions including Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, which have a glorious past despite the passing of hundreds of years.

Pakistan Hindu Council has asked every citizen of Pakistan, especially journalists and students studying in educational institutions to actively participate in this photo competition by visiting https://t.ly/TUV6.