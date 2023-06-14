UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders' Association Delegation Visits PTA

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

All Pakistan mobile phone traders' association delegation visits PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation representing the All Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association led by General Secretary (GS) Munir Baig Mirza visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, in Islamabad today.

The delegation met with Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, and discussed matters related to the business interests of mobile phone traders, particularly in relation to mobile devices, applicable FBR duties, and the subsequent impact on the traders said a news release.

The Chairman assured the delegation of PTA's cooperation to pursue their business interests. The delegation expressed their gratitude to Chairman PTA for his receptive approach and the assurance of PTA's support.

