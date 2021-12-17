All Pakistan Mushaira held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :An All Pakistan Mushaira was held at the Government Graduate College for Women, Samanabad, here on Friday.

Noted poet Dr Riaz Majeed was the chief guest.

Principal Prof Shahida Rai, Syed Ferhat Abbas Shah, Khaqan Haider Bukhari, Saadullah, Rashida Yousaf, Mrs Razia Usman, Gulfam Naqvi, Kaneez Fatima, Naseem Sehrai, Dr Tahir Siddiqui and other poets presented their poetry.

Shahida Rai said the objective of the Mushaira was to provide awareness to the youth about literature.

Later, shields were distributed among guests.