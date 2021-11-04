All Pakistan Mushaira held at Faiz Ahmed Faiz Auditorium

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday organized All Pakistan Mushaira here at Faiz Ahmed Faiz Auditorium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday organized All Pakistan Mushaira here at Faiz Ahmed Faiz Auditorium.

The Mushaira was conducted by poet Mahboob Zafar. Renowned poets, attended the Mushaira included Ahsan Khan, Akhtar Raza Saleemi, Dr Abrar Umar, Fakhira Nowreen, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Dr.

Naheed Qamar and presented their poetry, said a press release issued here.

On the occasion, PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said that the academy was working on modern lines for the promotion of literature.

He said that poets and writers, who were limited to their houses, can stay in touch with one another through such activities during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that PAL's Mushaira is like a spring, in which poets across the country present their poetry.