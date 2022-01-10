UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Mushaira Held At Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 07:59 PM

All Pakistan Mushaira was held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium here in connection with a week-long literary festival continued in collaboration with Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad and British Arts Council International

Noted poets including Riaz Majeed, Haji Sanaullah, Kausar Aleemi, Ashfaq Babar presented their poetry.

Director Arts Council and a large number of people from different walks of life participated in the event.

