All Pakistan Naat Competition On Tuesday

Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

All Pakistan Naat Competition on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :In connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), All Pakistan Naat Competition will be held at National Broadcasting House here on Tuesday.

The event jointly organized by Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will start at 10.10 a.m. said a press release issued here on Monday.

Top position holders of the provincial level Naat competitions will participate in the national level competition. There will be four categories of the competitions including boys under 15 years, girls under 15, boys 15-25 and girls 15-25 years. The position holders will be awarded cash prizes and certificates.

The programme will be broadcast live on Radio Pakistan's Medium Wave and FM-93, FM-94 and FM-101 networks.

