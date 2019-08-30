All Pakistan Private Schools, Colleges Association holds rally in solidarity of Kashmiris

In order to give a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri people for getting freedom from occupation of the Indian extremist forces on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 'All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association' on Friday organized a rally at National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :In order to give a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri people for getting freedom from occupation of the Indian extremist forces on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 'All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association' on Friday organized a rally at National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

Central President of the All Pakistan Colleges and Schools Association Malik Ibrar lead the rally, while Senior Vice President Malik Deen Muhammad Awan, Secretary General Muhammad Ashraf Haraj, Punjab President Alyas Kiani, and the heads of the private schools from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the teachers and a large number of students were also participated in the rally.

They were holding banners and posters that inscribed with the slogans 'Kashmir Ban-e-Ga Pakistan' and 'Hum Tumaraya sath hain".

The participants, while holding banners were chanting slogans giving a message of unity to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the hour of their trail and tribulation.

�� They also raised slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and urged international community to play due role. The participants also condemned massive Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

They said they were pushing forward the national narrative 'Hum Pakistani' so as to become the part of the country's overall struggle achieving the national goals, including the freedom of the Kashmiri people.

While addressing the emotionally charged crowds they added , the entire nation was behind the Kashmiri people at this stage, when they were facing worst kind of brutalities in the hands of the Hindu extremists.

The rally's participants, while observing the 'Kashmir Hour' as declared by the government said they will always be on forefront in promoting national cause. The elected bodies of the universities employees, officers and academic staff also took part in the march of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.