UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Calls For Rescue Textile Industry From COVIC-19 Impact

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:11 PM

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) calls for rescue textile industry from COVIC-19 impact

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has called for more supportive steps by the provincial government for textile industry facing serious financial issues due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has called for more supportive steps by the provincial government for textile industry facing serious financial issues due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman, APTMA (Sindh and Balochistan Zone) Zahid Mazhar, in a statement here on Tuesday, said that due to drastic slowdown of domestic a well as international markets , and delay in receipt of payment from them in addition to cancellation of export orders even from big organizations, export oriented textile industry was facing liquidity crisis.

Though the Government has taken positive steps like deferring loan repayments and speeding up of refunds but there was needed more measures to save our export-oriented textile industry from the COVID-19 economic shocks, he said.

He requested Sindh Government to allow running of those textile mills which have labour residences within their premises.

APTMA's Zonal Chief (South),however, appreciated all the positive steps already taken by Federal and provincial governments to control wide spread of COVID-19 pandemic. And that on behalf of APTMA, he assured of full support to the governments efforts.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Loan Balochistan Market Textile All From Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

MoHAP Under-Secretary praises Emirates Health Serv ..

1 minute ago

PTM leader leads protest against closure of intern ..

10 minutes ago

WhatsApp Reduces Quota on Forwarded Messages to Fi ..

4 minutes ago

'All Rise' episode to be shot remotely to reflect ..

4 minutes ago

90 percent residents of Gulshan-e-Zia are deservin ..

4 minutes ago

US Coalition Transfers Military Advisers' HQ in Ba ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.