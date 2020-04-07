All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) calls for rescue textile industry from COVIC-19 impact

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has called for more supportive steps by the provincial government for textile industry facing serious financial issues due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has called for more supportive steps by the provincial government for textile industry facing serious financial issues due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman, APTMA (Sindh and Balochistan Zone) Zahid Mazhar, in a statement here on Tuesday, said that due to drastic slowdown of domestic a well as international markets , and delay in receipt of payment from them in addition to cancellation of export orders even from big organizations, export oriented textile industry was facing liquidity crisis.

Though the Government has taken positive steps like deferring loan repayments and speeding up of refunds but there was needed more measures to save our export-oriented textile industry from the COVID-19 economic shocks, he said.

He requested Sindh Government to allow running of those textile mills which have labour residences within their premises.

APTMA's Zonal Chief (South),however, appreciated all the positive steps already taken by Federal and provincial governments to control wide spread of COVID-19 pandemic. And that on behalf of APTMA, he assured of full support to the governments efforts.