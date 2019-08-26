All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Punjab office bearers elected unopposed

(@FahadShabbir)

Adil Bashir, Abdul Rahim Nasir and Amir Sheikh of Gohar Ejaz group have been elected unopposed as chairman, Sr chairman and vice chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab chapter, respectively for the year 2019-20

The result in this regard was announced by APTMA election commissioner Shahid Mazhar.

The other office-bearers including Treasurer Kamran Arshad and memebers Ismail Amir, Sufyan Akhtar, Tayyab Najib, Ahsan Shahid Warraich, Danish Aslam, Mian Muhammad Alamgir, Amir Shafi, Irtaza Ahmad and Bilal Danish Monnoo have also been elected unopposed.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Gohar Ejaz said the government should announce a five-year policy for energy security for the textile sector which would cause the establishment of new textile mills, increased in export in textile products creating opportunities for new employment in this sector.

Gohar Ejaz disclosed that Pakistan was earning a total of US$ 25 billion from export and only textile industry earned US$ 13 billion annually, adding that textile industry supports 65 percent to the national economy.

He lauded Prime minister Imran Khan for equalising the tariff of power of Punjab Textile Industry with other provinces of Pakistan.

APTMA Central chairman nominated Amanullah Qasim, Punjab chairman Adil Bashir, Election Commissioner Shahid Mazhar and others were also present.