LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : All Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), on assurance of Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, has called off its strike after 17 days.

According to details, the APTPMA was on strike over sales tax procedure and textile processing mills had closed their operations.