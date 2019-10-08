All Pakistan Traders' convention to be convened soon: FCCI President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Newly elected president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan has said that All Pakistan Traders Convention and meeting of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will be convened separately in Faisalabad very soon so that consensus could be created for revival of national economy.

Talking to media persons during "Meet the Press" at FCCI Complex here, FCCI Chief said that after his election as president FCCI, he has evolved a 20 points road map for his tenure in order to resolve genuine problems being confronted by the trade and business community.

He specifically mentioned that he had meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he highlighted the problems and issues of the traders, businessmen and textile industry.

He said, "FCCI is a collective platform of traders and industrialists and we will try out optimum to bridge the gap between government and trader community for revival of national economy." He said that technocrat committees would be formed sector wise so that these committees could highlight problems and issues of their specific community whereas the issues of mutual interest would be highlighted by a think-tank which would comprise of former presidents of this chamber and this think-tank will also be bound to give proposal and suggestions for resolving the issues.

Explaining his 20-point agenda, Rana Sikandar Azam said that restoration of sick industries would be concentrated fully so that new opportunities of the employment could be created in the country.

He said that liaison between industry and academia would be strengthened more and in this connection, a committee would be constituted which would comprise of head of FCCI and various universities.

He said that 70 acres of land has been earmarked near M-3 Industrial City for establishment of Expo Center and its construction would be started very soon.

He said that foreign ambassadors would be invited at FCCI in order to enhance exports from this city whereas "Faisalabad Expo" would be arranged in three major cities of Pakistan this year to introduce Faisalabad-made products properly.

He also favored the proposal of Journalists Colony at Faisalabad and assured that in this connection, FCCI will provide full support to them.

Senior Vice President FCCI Zafar Iqbal Sarwar also addressed the meeting while Vice President FCCI Bilal Waheed, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Rana Ikram Ullah, Hajji Talib Hussain Rana, Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar, Hajji Muhammad Saleem, Kashif Zia and others were also present on the occasion.