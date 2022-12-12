UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Universities BPS Teachers To Protest In Front Of HEC On Dec 14

Published December 12, 2022

All Pakistan Universities BPS teachers to protest in front of HEC on Dec 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) has announced to stage a protest in front of Higher Education Commission headquarters in Islamabad on December 14.

President of the association, Dr Sami ur Rehman of Malakand University said here on Monday that the purpose of the protest was to get the approval of HEC for service structure and policy for the promotion of BPS teachers of public sector universities.

He said all BPS teachers from across the country would participate in the protest which would continue till fulfilment of their demands.

He said previously HEC agreed to resolve all their issues related to the promotion policy for BPS faculty till May 2022 but failed to comply.

He said the BPS teachers were pushed to protest for their rights that the HEC was granting to the administration, TTS faculty, and the HEC staff only, adding that this discriminatory policy had created severe seniority issues and a sense of deprivation among the faculty of the universities.

Dr Sami said that the association had submitted a draft at the request of the HEC last year, but its approval was continuously ignored despite more than 20 meetings held between the association and the HEC officials.

This deprivation and discrimination was ruining the universities and had declined the quality of higher education as HEC was imposing new criteria that was contradicting the previous policies and had imposed the same on in-service employees without their consensus.

