All Pakistan University Libraries Convention held at Bahria University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The librarians of universities of the country in their 1st All Pakistan University Libraries Convention, have emphasized on development and upgradation of libraries according to the needs of the digital age.

They also highlighted the role of university libraries for enlightening young generations by providing conducive atmosphere and latest literature.

The convention was held in the Bahria University, Karachi in collaboration with all the professional associations of libraries including Pakistan Federation of library Alumni, Pakistan Library Association, National Library Association, Pakistan Library Club and Sindh College Library Association. The event attracted over 200 registrations and was attended by 150 university librarians from Kashmir to Sindh’s universities, as well as representatives from college and school libraries from all over Pakistan.

The Additional Librarian of Sindh Madressatul islam University Mahjabeen Ali was the organizer of the 1st University Libraries Convention and she was also the founder and director of the Pakistan Federation Library Alumni. She said that there was a need to collectively work for upgradation and smooth working of libraries as to meet the requirements of the modern digital era.

The event featured two panel discussions themed around research, education, and learning in the age of technological involvement in every field of life including the artificial intelligence.

Achieving sustainable development through libraries was a focal point of the discussion.

Former Dean of Social Sciences and Faculty of the Department of Library & Information Science at the University of Karachi Prof. Malahat provided insights into the challenges faced by libraries and their long-standing neglect.

The program was honored by the presence of Saleem uddin, Director QA, Sindh HEC, Director General of Bahria University, other principal officers, heads of national libraries from universities of the country, researchers, educators and students.

The event was also supported by PASTIC, with Afsheen Tariq, Regional Director, providing details on the initiatives of the National Consortium of Science & Technologies and Research and Development of Libraries.

PASTIC offers a National Libraries network, including an online catalogue accessible through KOHA CLOUD-OPAC, Pak Union Catalog, and digital repositories of indigenous literature of Pakistan. Afsheen expressed gratitude to the organizers for arranging the program.

On this occasion, the Director of the Bahria University presented souvenirs to the guests, organizers, and volunteers. Additionally, the event featured a book fair for participants.