All Pakistani Inmates With Completed Terms Sent Home From Saudi Arabia: Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:52 PM

All Pakistani inmates with completed terms sent home from Saudi Arabia: Envoy

No Pakistani prisoners, who have completed their jail terms, remain behind bars in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's envoy to the Kingdom, Raja Ali Ejaz said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :No Pakistani prisoners, who have completed their jail terms, remain behind bars in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's envoy to the Kingdom, Raja Ali Ejaz said.

According to a document provided by Pakistan's embassy in Riyadh, 88 Pakistani prisoners out of a total 1,848 in the consular jurisdiction of Riyadh were released and repatriated in December 2019. Now 1,760 Pakistanis are imprisoned in Saudi jails, Arab news reported.

"All Pakistani prisoners in consular jurisdiction Riyadh who had completed their sentences till December 31, 2019, have been released and repatriated to Pakistan,' the ambassador said in Riyadh in an interview with Arab News. "Saudi Authorities are coordinating and cooperating with us, due to which many prisoners were released even ahead of the completion of their term." Ejaz said the perception that there were still many Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails was incorrect.

"The embassy has devised a procedure with the help of the Saudi government to provide advance information to the host government every month from July 2019 onwards," Ejaz said.

"The (Pakistani) mission shared the Names and identity particulars of Pakistani prisoners expected to be released during the following month," he added.

The division of the Kingdom into two consular jurisdictions, one in Riyadh and the other in Jeddah, had also made the process more seamless, the envoy said.

The Pakistani envoy said these steps helped the embassy maintain up-to-date data of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails while ensuring timely repatriation and releases.

In February 2019, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the release of about 2,100 Pakistani prisoners from the Kingdom's jails during a high-profile visit to Islamabad.

In September last year, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, had said that Saudi Arabia has released 579 Pakistani prisoners in line with the crown prince's announcement, the newspaper reported.

