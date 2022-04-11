UrduPoint.com

All Parties Agreed On Political Reforms, Says Kaira

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2022 | 10:24 AM

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kaira

The PPP leader says electoral reforms are essential for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that electoral reforms is the combine agenda of political parties and laws will be drafted in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he says electoral reforms are essential for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said a commission should be constituted over the issue of threatening letter which should probe the matter.

He said the past should be ignored and all political parties should work for development of the country and welfare of the people.

Earlier, Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Ahsan Iqbal says the new government will take on board the opposition benches on national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the new government will hold bye-elections if the PTI members resign from their seats.

Ahsan Iqbal said the issue of threatening letter would be thoroughly investigated for its logical end.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf used the letter for its face saving to exit the government.

Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan had made hostage the entire democratic system just for his self esteem.

