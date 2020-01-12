All parties conference to be held at J&K House on Jan 13

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) Jan 12 (APP):All Parties Conference (APC) comprising all recognized political parties of the state including those in all parties Hurriyat Conference leadership would be held on 13th (Monday) of this month at Jammu and Kashmir House Islamabad, it was officially announced.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, former Presidents Raja Zulqarnain Khan, Sardar Anwar and Sardar Yaqoob Khan, PPP AJK Chapter President Chaudhary Latif Akbar, Opposition Leader in AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen, Former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Abdul Majeed, Sardar Attique Ahemd Khan, Hurriat Conference leaders Abdullah Gillani, Faiz Naqashbandi, Uzair Ghazali APNA Chairman Raja Zulifqar, Liberation Front's Abdul Hameed But, Raffique Ahmed Dar, Justice (R) Abdul Majeed Malik, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Jammat-e-Islami's Dr.

Khalid Mehmood and Abdul Rasheed Turabi will attend the APC.

The APC will review the latest situation in the held valley and consultation would be made for the future course of action in that regard.