UrduPoint.com

All Parties Conference To Be Held In Islamabad On Feb 9

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2023 | 01:46 PM

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on Feb 9

PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhary says that they have not been formally invited by the government to take part in all parties conference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened All Parties Conference in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges.

The APC will have representation from across the political spectrum and invitations in this regard have already been extended to all leading political leaders.

The APC will be held on February 9.

The Prime Minister has also invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to attend the conference.

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq contacted PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak and conveyed the Prime Minister's invitation.
On other hands, the PTI did not recieve any formal invitation for participation in All Parties Conference.


Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said that they would hold consultations if they were invited to take part in all parties confeence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pervez Khattak APC Twitter Sardar Ayaz Sadiq February Fawad Chaudhry All From

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

15 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

23 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s stay at Fairmont The Palm

1 hour ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

1 hour ago
 Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Ca ..

Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Cameras of vivo V25 5G and V25e

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.