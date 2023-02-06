All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on Feb 9

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhary says that they have not been formally invited by the government to take part in all parties conference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened All Parties Conference in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges.

The APC will have representation from across the political spectrum and invitations in this regard have already been extended to all leading political leaders.

The APC will be held on February 9.

The Prime Minister has also invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to attend the conference.

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq contacted PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak and conveyed the Prime Minister's invitation.

On other hands, the PTI did not recieve any formal invitation for participation in All Parties Conference.



Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said that they would hold consultations if they were invited to take part in all parties confeence.