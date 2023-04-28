UrduPoint.com

All Parties Except PTI Agree On Simultaneous Elections In Country: Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi Friday said all the political parties, except the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted holding of elections across the country simultaneously

Negotiations with the PTI were underway and hopefully a consensus would be reached on the elections, which would help end unrest in the country, he said while talking to a private channel.

Kundi said talks was a political process which was pursued by all the political parties. The Pakistan Peoples Party also favoured dialogue in order to promote democracy and bring political stability in the country, he added.

