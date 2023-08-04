Open Menu

All Parties Expected To Play Role In Strengthening LG System: Law Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said he hoped that all political parties would play their role beyond their political differences to strengthen the local body system in the country.

He said that the report compiled by the Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals would be tabled soon in the Senate.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of titled 'Straightening the Role of Local Government: a catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals'.

Speaking on the occasion, Azam Nazeer Tarar appreciated the efforts of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Rubina Khurshid Alam and her team for compiling the best report regarding the role of local governments.

He said that for a strong democracy and true service to the people, the establishment of local governments is the need of the hour, adding that the powers of the provinces and local governments have been assigned in the Constitution and this is the reason the Parliament has also endorsed the Article 140A of the Constitution to strengthen the local body system.

He said that unfortunately, it is a fact that political ownership has not been given to local governments due to which the system of local bodies could not flourish.

The minister said that it is hoped that all the political parties, whether they are in power or in the opposition, will play a role in strengthening the system of local governments so that basic facilities are provided to the people at their doorsteps.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the report compiled by the Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals should be presented in the Senate soon.

