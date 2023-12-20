All parties have expressed confidence in ECP: PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar has said all political parties have expressed confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as there is no doubt about its credibility and transparency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar has said all political parties have expressed confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as there is no doubt about its credibility and transparency.

Talking to the media, along with PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan at Model Town on Wednesday, he said some elements had pointed fingers at the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the ECP just for nothing, adding that free and fair elections should be conducted in the country on the given time and his party wanted to take forward the matter smoothly toward the elections.

Attaullah Tarar said the individual imprisoned in Adiala Jail is enjoying every facility and comfort in the jail, adding that walk, exercise and all recreational activities are going on in Adiala Jial. He said that everyone gets Toshakhana gifts, but no one had sold out those gifts in the black market to gain 'black profit'. He said that those gifts were the pride of the country and not meant for sale or gaining profit. He said that if anyone had committed any crime, he could not get freedom just for contesting elections.

Malik Ahmad Khan told the media persons the Constitution had bestowed authority on the ECP to conduct free and fair elections. For the purpose, whatever arrangements were required, the ECP would undertake. The Constitution gives the ECP various powers, he added.

Malik Ahmad said that he personally went to the Chief Election Commissioner as a petitioner on the Kasur city issues, but the commissioner did not accept his suggestions. He added that he refrained from criticising the CEC, as he had the right to decide on cases. He said that he advocated for five NA seats in Kasur instead of four, as it was the right of the people of the area.

He said that any attempt to dispute the election would not be in the interest of the country and its people. Sovereignty belongs to the people of Pakistan, he said and stressed the need for holding elections as scheduled so that people could decide their future.

In his remarks about the level playing field narrative, he said the state institutions had been targeted on May 9, and election was a right of every good citizen, not a bad one.