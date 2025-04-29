Open Menu

All Parties In Kurram Starts Handing Over Weapons: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) All parties in Kurram tribal district have begun handing over weapons in phases and decided to fully support the state in establishing lasting peace in their district.

Following the peace jirga held on January 1, 2025, 979 bunkers were demolished with the cooperation of both sides, and now the process of phased weapon surrender has begun, official sources told APP on Tuesday.

The disarmament process initiated by one sect in Upper Kurram will be extended to the entire Kurram region.

The surrendered weapons include RPG-7s, 12.7 mm machine guns, 10-inch missile launchers, 82 mm mortars, and other heavy machine guns, along with a large quantity of ammunition and explosives.

Local tribal leaders and religious leaders of all sects in Kurram guaranteed peace in their respective areas to the state during the January 1, 2025 peace jirga.

Additionally, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish an RPF (Road Protection Force) for Kurram.

 So far, 200 individuals have been recruited, with more recruitment underway.

Those who violate the law will be dealt with firmly by the state.

The act of surrendering weapons by the proud people of Kurram will be a guarantee of lasting peace in the region.

The state is striving day and night for the welfare of the people of Kurram — since January 1, 2,661 supply trucks have been sent to Kurram.

The process of distributing compensation in the affected areas of Kurram by the state is also ongoing, the official sources concluded.

