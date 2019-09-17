All Parties Kashmir conference held

UrduPoint.com
Tue 17th September 2019

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) organized All Parties Kashmir Conference at a local hotel on Tuesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) organized All Parties Kashmir Conference at a local hotel on Tuesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Addressing the conference, Punjab PTI President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry said the whole nation was united on Kashmir issue. He added, the Indian government took illegal steps by revoking Article 370 on August 5 which gave a new turn to Kashmir issue.

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan said the world community observed Indian atrocities against innocent people of occupied Kashmir, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of Kashmiris in an effective manner.

He said that people of Kashmir lived in the hearts of all Muslims including Pakistanis.

PML-Q Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that Pakitan's viewpoint over Kashmir issue was very much clear and the people of Pakistan and Kashmir had close links as they had similar religion, culture and taboos, asserting that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen said that coward Indians could never fight with Pakistanis.

"We as a nation stand with Kashmir and will continue to raise our voice at every national and international fora to protect the very basic Kashmiris' right to self-determination," he maintained.

Jamat-e-Islami leader Abdul Rasheed Turabi, ex-army general Ali Kulli Khan, former foreign minister Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri and leader of other parties also shared their points of view on Kashmir issue.

