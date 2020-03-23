UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Parties Must Come On One Page To Deal With Coronavirus: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:32 PM

All parties must come on one page to deal with coronavirus: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said that all the political parties should come on one page regarding mechanisms and measures to deal with and contain coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said that all the political parties should come on one page regarding mechanisms and measures to deal with and contain coronavirus in the country.

During telephonic conversation with various political leaders, Bilawal Bhutto also called for All Party Conference (APC) on COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release.

He phoned the leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-e islam, MQM Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, Balochistan National Party and Awami National Party (ANP).

Bilawal Bhutto talked over phone with Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pervaiz Elahi, Akhtar Mengal, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Amal Wali Khan in this regard.

The political leaders have agreed with Bilawal Bhutto to convene the APC over video link regarding coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari MQM Balochistan Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Awami National Party APC Akhtar Mengal Khalid Maqbool Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Traffic police accelerates awareness of COVID19, d ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Needs to Publicly Explain Health Risks of Wild ..

4 minutes ago

Pentagon Has 249 Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death Among ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani peacekeepers in Darfur & Congo gear up t ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner hosts flag on Pakistan Day in ..

13 minutes ago

AJK announces lockdown for three weeks to contain ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.