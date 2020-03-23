All parties must come on one page to deal with coronavirus: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said that all the political parties should come on one page regarding mechanisms and measures to deal with and contain coronavirus in the country

During telephonic conversation with various political leaders, Bilawal Bhutto also called for All Party Conference (APC) on COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release.

He phoned the leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-e islam, MQM Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, Balochistan National Party and Awami National Party (ANP).

Bilawal Bhutto talked over phone with Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pervaiz Elahi, Akhtar Mengal, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Amal Wali Khan in this regard.

The political leaders have agreed with Bilawal Bhutto to convene the APC over video link regarding coronavirus.