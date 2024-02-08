All parties should accept election results: Hamza Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Thursday that acceptance of election results was important for progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Thursday that acceptance of election results was important for progress

of the country.

Talking to the media here, Hamza said that the turnout was less in the morning, but it was better

in the evening.

He said that economic stability was the need of the hour for the country, adding all political parties

have to stand together against terrorism.

He said : “I think it is important to accept the election results.” .