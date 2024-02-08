All Parties Should Accept Election Results: Hamza Shehbaz
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Thursday that acceptance of election results was important for progress
of the country.
Talking to the media here, Hamza said that the turnout was less in the morning, but it was better
in the evening.
He said that economic stability was the need of the hour for the country, adding all political parties
have to stand together against terrorism.
He said : “I think it is important to accept the election results.” .
