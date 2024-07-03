All Parties To Be Taken On Board On ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ Operation: Rana Sana
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 11:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that all the political parties would be taken on board before launching “Azm-e-Istekham” operation.
Keeping in view the wave of terrorism in KPK and other parts, "Operation Azm-e-Istekham is need of the hour", he said while talking to a private television channel.
Opposition parties should bring their point of view regarding operation at the forum of Parliament, he said.
We hope that all the political parties including Opposition would have the same opinion on launching the operation, he added.
Commenting on dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that the Prime Minister on the floor of the house had
given clear statement and offered dialogue with the PTI for resolving political issues.
Expressing dismay over the stubborn attitude of PTI chief, he said his negative agenda is the main hurdle in talks process.
He advised PTI’s party to avoid politics of agitation and come forward for talks with the government.
In reply to a question about flaws in the system, he said it is the responsibility of all the political parties to bring the suggestions at the parliamentary forum so that we could amend the system for bright future of Pakistan. He said dialogue is the only way out to address all the issues.
