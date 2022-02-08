All parties to hold Kashmir rally in Islamabad on Feb 24: Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday said all the political parties would collectively bring out a rally on February 24 from Press Club to D-Chowk Islamabad to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday said all the political parties would collectively bring out a rally on February 24 from Press Club to D-Chowk Islamabad to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level.

As per the decision taken at the All Parties Conference (APC), the leaders of political and religious parties, along with Hurriyat leadership would address the rally, he told APP.

Kashmiris living in Pakistan and students of the different schools and colleges would join the rally, he added.

The AJK president underlined that the incumbent Government of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at all global forums, besides exposing India's state terrorism in the held valley.