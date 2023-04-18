UrduPoint.com

'All Parties United': Marriyum Refutes Rumours About Meeting Of Ruling Alliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 11:24 PM

'All parties united': Marriyum refutes rumours about meeting of ruling alliance

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said all parties to the ruling alliance were "united" and there was no truth in the false reports about its meeting which was underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said all parties to the ruling alliance were "united" and there was no truth in the false reports about its meeting which was underway.

"Speculations being made in some section of the media about the meeting of ruling parties are baseless and incorrect," she said in a news statement.

The minister regretted that the media started airing news regarding the meeting by attributing to leaders of allied parties even prior to the issuance of final communiqu�.

She said decisions were being taken with the input of all the parties which were united.

"Consultation is underway and the information minister would issue a joint communiqu� (of the meeting)," she added.

