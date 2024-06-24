Open Menu

All Parties Will Have To Come On One Page For Peace In Balochistan: Langove

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Monday said that all the political parties would have to come to one page for improving the law and order situation and durable peace in the province

"Balochistan cannot move on the path to development until we all have a single vision of its progress and prosperity," the minister said while speaking in the provincial assembly.

Langove said anti-state elements were hatching conspiracies to disrupt peace in the province and they could be countered unitedly.

The minister congratulated Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and his team for presenting a balanced budget for next fiscal year.

Balochistan Chief Minister Law And Order Budget Provincial Assembly Progress All

