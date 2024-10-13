All pending cases from 2017 to 2023 resolved: CCPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting at his office to review progress on ongoing investigations, road certificates and cases related to women and children.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO announced that all pending cases from 2017 to 2023 have been resolved. He emphasized the need for special attention to ensure timely resolution of under investigation cases to provide relief to the masses.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana instructed officers to finalize challans for new cases within the designated timeframe and added that investigation challans be submitted to the courts without delay. Divisional SPs (Investigation) assured that challans will be submitted promptly.

The CCPO highlighted the vital role of the Investigation Wing in ensuring justice. He urged officers to focus on quality investigations, maintain close coordination with the prosecution department and work together to clear challans swiftly.

He stressed that cases must be concluded in accordance with legal requirements to ensure justice. He also encouraged police to contribute positively to creating a crime-free society.

The meeting also reviewed the progress in achieving departmental performance targets. Improvement of performance of various wings of the police was also discussed.

The CCPO directed officers to implement the performance indicators issued by the Chief Minister and emphasized the prompt resolution of complaints from women and children. He advised police officers to keep their offices open to the public and called for all wings of the police department to collaborate in effectively controlling crime.

DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, Divisional SPs and DSPs (Investigation) attended the meeting.