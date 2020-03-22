UrduPoint.com
All Pharmaceutical, Distribution Companies Should Provide Medicines For Preventing COVID-19

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:40 PM

All pharmaceutical, distribution companies should provide medicines for preventing COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal on Sunday said all pharmaceuticals and distribution companies should provide coronavirus or COVID-19 preventing drugs and medicines to the public.

In a meeting with Pharmaceutical Association representatives, Chairman NDMA said Pakistan was currently facing a difficult situation, a press release said.

He added that it was not the time for making illegal profits rather saving human lives. "Nations collectively cope with issues in case of any calamity."NDMA, he said was ready to provide all kind of support and assistance to pharmaceutical companies and distributors.

