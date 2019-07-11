UrduPoint.com
All PIA Fleet Now Fully Operational

Thu 11th July 2019

Defying all criticism and all odds thrown its way, the national Airline is proving that where there is a will there is a way

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019) Defying all criticism and all odds thrown its way, the national Airline is proving that where there is a will there is a way.

PIA is delivering on its promise and that too in the most cost efficient way. Yesterday, CEO PIA AM Arshad Malik announced that Airbus A320 is all set to soar the skies after a year of being grounded.

This is the second plane after the Boeing 777 to be made operational. This is a huge achievement for the airline and makes us proud as a nation, because resources from all over Pakistan were utilized to make the aircraft functional and no spare parts from any other aircraft were used. The hard work of the accomplished PIA Team has meant that PIA has provided dedicated service to Hajj pilgrims and an increase in the number of cities PIA services. The national airline is now flying more people with reduced travel time and a smooth, comfortable travel experience with delicious meals in true Pakistani hospitality tradition.

There is no denying the challenges the airline faces, but under the leadership CEO Air Marshal, Arshad Malik who ordered to make all the grounded aircrafts functional soon after he joined, one can see that the airline is taking to higher skies. PIA asked for help from the Government of Pakistan for this purpose but no support could be provided, so PIA used its own resources to overcome the challenge at hand. Following the timely repair of the two aircrafts, PIA devotee soley it’s own fleet to carry out Hajj operations smoothly transporting 47000 through 21 cities in just 5 days. CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, congratulated the whole team, especially engineering, flight operations; finance and supply chain management on repairing the aircrafts and announced award certificates for the amazing PIA Team working on these projects. After the repair of Airbus BLV, no PIA aircraft remains grounded except for the routine checks. We wish CEO PIA, the new management and Team PIA the best of luck and stand with them as they dedicate their efforts to fly the national flag

