All Plans Finalizes To Showcase Country's Tourism Potential In New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 07:22 PM

All plans have been finalized to showcase the country’s untapped and under-explored mesmerizing tourism potential at the travel and adventure show scheduled to be held from January 28 to 29 in New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) All plans have been finalized to showcase the country’s untapped and under-explored mesmerizing tourism potential at the travel and adventure show scheduled to be held from January 28 to 29 in New York.

The official told APP that the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) along with six provincial and regional tourism departments, 20 private tour operators, and hospitality companies will organize the two-day show to highlight the country’s rich tourism potential offshore.

He said the Pakistani delegation would participate in some other sideline meetings to promote and project the tourism industry potential of Pakistan at the international level.

