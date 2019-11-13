UrduPoint.com
All Plans To Destabilize Country To Meet Failure: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that all plans to destabilize the country would fail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that all plans to destabilize the country would fail.

In a tweet, she said that the Plan B of Jamiat Uelma-e-Islam- Fazal was plan of confusion.

Dr Firdous said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman was so confused that he did not know what to do now.

She asked Maulana Fazalur Rehman to come with peoples' plan and should not take any irresponsible step under plan B, which may ruin his political career.

