All PML-N wings to be reorganised, promises Maryam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has said that different wings of the party would be reorganised and strengthened to save the country from the culture of hate and violence.

Addressing an organisational meeting of the PML-N Faisalabad division here on Saturday, she said all constructive measures would be taken to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity. She congratulated the organisers for arranging the meeting. She was impressed by enthusiasm of charged workers, who were ready to implement the PML-N manifesto by convincing masses for supporting the PML-N drive to save the country from hate and violence.

She said the PML-N and prosperity were synonymous to each other. Women and youth must be encouraged to join the PML-N and play their role for true democracy in the country, she added.

She said that the social media must be fully exploited to promote positive thinking in all segments of society with a special focus on the youth. She lamented that some vested elements had used this important medium to promote negative thinking. Therefore, the social media activists of the PML-N should play their role to set things right. She also termed the PML-N social media an identity of the Muslim culture.

Maryam Nawaz said the PML-N would contest elections with a strong will of winning it with a thumping majority.

She said only the PML-N had the competence to overcome crisis and provide much needed relief to inflation-hit people in addition to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, former state ministers Talal Chaudhary, Abid Sher Ali,Haji Akram Ansari, assembly members and office-bearers of various PML-N wings were also present.