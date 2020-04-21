All police officials actively discharging professional obligations amid COVID-19; says DIG operations

All officials of operational police including superintendent of police (SPs) are active in their respective areas to create awareness among the citizens against coronavirus and ensuring implementation on the directions issued by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :All officials of operational police including superintendent of police (SPs) are active in their respective areas to create awareness among the citizens against coronavirus and ensuring implementation on the directions issued by the government.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all SPs including SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, SP (Saddar) Omar Khan have been performing actively in their respective areas.

They are distributing gloves, surgical masks and ration in their areas and briefed the people about the use of sanitzers and wearing masks.

They are in contact with Corona Emergency Response Teams and ensuring assistance to the people in case of any untoward situation.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Tuesday said citizens were also appreciating the role of policemen in this critical time while all SPs, SDPOs were ensuring full assistance to teams of district administration in their respective areas.

He said each personnel of the force was committed to serve the humanity in this critical moment and their morale was very much high in accomplishing tasks assigned to them.

He appealed the citizens to stay home and avoid social interactions and unnecessary movements to defeat this virus.

The DIG (Operations) said precautionary measures were the only solution against coronavirus and the citizens should take care of their families health.

He appealed the citizens to stay at home for their own safety and others as well and avoid unnecessary movement.

The people should keep distance during interaction with others, he said and directed SPs to ensure assistance to the people at their doorsteps.