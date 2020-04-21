UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Police Officials Actively Discharging Professional Obligations Amid COVID-19; Says DIG Operations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:50 PM

All police officials actively discharging professional obligations amid COVID-19; says DIG operations

All officials of operational police including superintendent of police (SPs) are active in their respective areas to create awareness among the citizens against coronavirus and ensuring implementation on the directions issued by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :All officials of operational police including superintendent of police (SPs) are active in their respective areas to create awareness among the citizens against coronavirus and ensuring implementation on the directions issued by the government.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all SPs including SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, SP (Saddar) Omar Khan have been performing actively in their respective areas.

They are distributing gloves, surgical masks and ration in their areas and briefed the people about the use of sanitzers and wearing masks.

They are in contact with Corona Emergency Response Teams and ensuring assistance to the people in case of any untoward situation.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Tuesday said citizens were also appreciating the role of policemen in this critical time while all SPs, SDPOs were ensuring full assistance to teams of district administration in their respective areas.

He said each personnel of the force was committed to serve the humanity in this critical moment and their morale was very much high in accomplishing tasks assigned to them.

He appealed the citizens to stay home and avoid social interactions and unnecessary movements to defeat this virus.

The DIG (Operations) said precautionary measures were the only solution against coronavirus and the citizens should take care of their families health.

He appealed the citizens to stay at home for their own safety and others as well and avoid unnecessary movement.

The people should keep distance during interaction with others, he said and directed SPs to ensure assistance to the people at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Saddar All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

41 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

56 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

Italy's GDP to Fall 15% by End of Q2 Due to COVID- ..

6 minutes ago

Italy Registers Decrease in Number of Patients - O ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.