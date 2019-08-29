All police officials to participate in Kashmir solidarity demonstration on Friday: Mohammad Faisal Rana

City Police Officer DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that on Friday, from 12 noon to 12:30 pm, there will be a demonstration of solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir in which every officer and official of Rawalpindi Police would participate fully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that on Friday, from 12 noon to 12:30 pm, there will be a demonstration of solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir in which every officer and official of Rawalpindi Police would participate fully.

Addressing a meeting, he said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and there was no example in the history of the world regarding the unprecedented atrocities being carried out on the Kashmiris. The freedom struggle of the Kashmiris had entered the decisive phase, he added.

The CPO said that the SDPOs and SHOs of remote areas of Rawalpindi district had also been directed to ensure their participation in Kashmir solidarity programs.