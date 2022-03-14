All political allies are in contact with govt: Shibli Faraz

Minister of Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said all the allied political parties were in contact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and they would support the government over the matter of no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said all the allied political parties were in contact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and they would support the government over the matter of no-confidence motion.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition would face defeat again against the government on the issue of no-trust move as they had always defeated at many fronts before it.

He said the opposition had created uncertainty in the country, adding looters, corrupts and plunders were united against the honest leadership but they would not succeed in their objectives.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was the inventor of corruption and evil things in the country politics and both the political parties including the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were responsible for the all problems of the country in the real sense.

Shibli Faraz said that the whole nation was witnessed that how the opposition parties had used corruption money during the last Senate elections and Yousaf Raza Gillani's election in the Upper House as well.

Shibli Faraz said the PPP and PML-N had always promoted and supported the horse trading in the national politics Replying to a question, he said it was the right of the government to engage the people and holding their political gatherings.

He said the government did not create any hurdle in the way of the PPP long march against the PTI led government.

He said it was good thing that the PTI leadership and its workers were political activated, adding the allied political parties would not go any where but the opposition was trying to create rift among them and it would not succeed in its nefarious desire.