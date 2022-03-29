UrduPoint.com

All Political Decisions Taken With Consultation: Ch Shujaat

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that their family and party were on the same page and all political decisions were taken with consultation, so the rumours that were being spread were wrong

"All decisions in the party or at home are made with my consultation and consent. I do not believe in explanation.

I would like to say that I am considered the head of the family," Chaudhry Shujaat said in a statement.

The PML-Q president further said, "I have been told that there are differences in our family. There is no truth in this. Our family has been spread in all districts of Pakistan, not just Punjab for 50 years," he said.

He said that decisions were made with his consent. Those who want to gain political advantage by propagating differences would be disappointed, he said.

