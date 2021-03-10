UrduPoint.com
All Political, Democratic, Legal Means To Be Used For Sanjarani's Victory: Shibli

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

All political, democratic, legal means to be used for Sanjarani's victory: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday all political, democratic and legal means would be used for victory of Sadiq Sanjarani as chairman Senate.

In a tweet, the minister said the opposition was damaging democracy by using illegal and immoral tactics, including sale and purchase of votes.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared war against illegal and undemocratic tactics.

More Stories From Pakistan

