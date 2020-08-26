UrduPoint.com
All Political Forces On Same Page On Kashmir Issue: Zafar-ul-Haq

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:33 PM

Leader of the Opposition in Senate and PML-N Chairman Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan's just and principled stand reiterating that Islamabad would continue to extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the Jammu and Kashmir people in their struggle for securing their fundamental right to self-determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) : Leader of the Opposition in Senate and PML-N Chairman Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan's just and principled stand reiterating that Islamabad would continue to extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the Jammu and Kashmir people in their struggle for securing their fundamental right to self-determination.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in the AJK's metropolis.

Raja Zaffar-ul-Haq said all the political forces were on the same page on the Kashmir issue and added Pakistan would never deviate from its principled stand on Kashmir issue.

He stressed the need for more collective efforts at international level through aggressive diplomacy to foil the Indian nefarious designs.

He said the top PML-N leadership was fully satisfied of the performance of the Prime Minister Farooq Haider-led AJK government serving the masses in line with the vision of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhmmad Farooq Haider Khan underlined the need for a comprehensive strategy after illegal and aggressive actions of 5th august by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

He thanked the people of Pakistan for their continued support and expressed their complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people which had boosted the morale of the Kashmiri people.

He said people of Pakistan had always demonstrated their love with Kashmiri people and every government had also supported the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

He said our armed forces were fully vigilant at the line of control and in wake of any aggression, Pakistan Armed forces and people of Azad Kashmir would give a resolute response to the aggressor.

He lauded meritorious services to the nation and the country rendered by Raja Zafar-ul-Haq describing him a great asset of the party.

