Open Menu

"All Political Forces Should Join Hands In The Fight Against Violent Extremism": Kundi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM

"All political forces should join hands in the fight against violent extremism": Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment and resolve building peace and stability through strategic reforms and sustainable development.

In his keynote address at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) on “Strategies and Way Forward to Address the Security Challenges’, highlighting the province’s vanguard role in Pakistan's fight against extremism and terrorism, he lauded the resilience and courage of the people of KPK.

Governor Kundi also emphasized that the instability in Afghanistan directly impacted upon Pakistan's security, citing cross-border movement of non-state actors leading to increased terrorism, smuggling, and illicit trade. Border security remained a paramount concern for the provincial government, he added.

Noting that maintaining stability and security was fundamental to national progress, the Governor emphasized the that equitable economic growth, good governance, and social development are prerequisites for countering subversive ideologies.

Faisal Karim Kundi also underscored that capitalizing investment opportunities through building special economic zones, and trade corridors, skill development and imparting education coupled with promotion of inter-faith harmony and social cohesion, would be the key to ensuring peace and stability.

With reference to Pakistan’s geopolitical complexities and security threats emanating from across the borders, the Governor noted that use of propaganda, funding violent extremism, cyberattacks, and attempts to thwart the building of infrastructure were all part of nefarious designs to imperil Pakistan’s internal security and integrity.

‘A robust counter-terror strategy with enhanced intelligence coordination was crucial to mitigate these risks’, he remarked.

Amb. Jauhar Saleem, President IRS, in his remarks on the occasion, underlined the need for adopting a holistic approach, keeping in view domestic as well as multiple foreign factor in play. He felt that policy measures in a range of areas, including economic and human development, improving policing and administration, reforming the criminal justice system and access to justice, rooting out corruption and, upgrading the law enforcement capacity were require on the one hand, and countering of nefarious narratives propagated by the violent radicals was essential on the other hand. He also underscored the need for a candid and outcome- oriented debate that could be supported by the intelligentsia and think tanks to address the disconnect between the people, especially the youth, and the state.

The interactive session was attended by a large number of diplomats, opinion makers, academics, researchers, students and media representatives.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

2 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

3 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

12 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

14 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

14 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

14 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan